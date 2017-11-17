Ja Rule Asked For Some Help Finding Bansky And The Responses Are Hilarious

Ja Rule hasn’t been getting the best PR recently. From his time involved with the disaster Fyre Festival to now, his time in the spotlight has mostly been revolved around trolling him more than anything else. This theme continued on Thursday, when he tweeted out to the people asking for some assistance in finding the artist Banksy. This might not seem like a completely wild request, except for the fact that he’s notorious for not being seen.

If anyone knows Banksy tell him I’m looking for him thanks… — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) November 16, 2017

As you might be able to conclude, the people trolled Ja Rule for hours about his decision to ask people to find Banksy for him, and some of the responses are pretty hilarious. Banksy’s identity has been a huge mystery for the same amount of time as the acclaimed artist has showcased his work. Last year, people thought he was spotted in Australia, while others have come up with the conspiracy that he’s actually Robert Del Naja from Massive Attack. Whatever the truth is with his identity, it’s pretty obvious that Ja isn’t familiar with the fact that he’s hiding.

Check out some of the responses below of people trolling Ja Rule about him being uneducated on his Bansky knowledge, because you can’t live anything down on the internet.

He said meet at Fire Island. — Adriel Hampton🌹 (@adrielhampton) November 16, 2017

Ja, Banksy's not always there when you call but he's always on time. — Brandi Wants A New Senator; Can Write Speeches (@ItsTheBrandi) November 16, 2017

"Ja Rule trying to stay relevant in 2017" — A$AP Coochie (@therealestMitch) November 16, 2017

@Ruleyork I heard you were looking for me? — RyanBanks. (@TheRealBanksy) November 16, 2017

Hey Banksy. Rule would like you to Holla Holla. pic.twitter.com/Og6wGpuimh — CGI GHOST 🇵🇷 (@DrBloodmoney) November 16, 2017

Banksy "yeah, I'm really over this whole anonymity thing…..Ja Rule….what's up pal" — Joe Scudda (@JoeScudda) November 16, 2017

Looking forward to the "man impersonates banksy, convinces ja rule to wire him money" story coming in a few days. Such 2017. — C (@4realchris) November 16, 2017

Hey Banksy, Ja Rule has a question…. WHAT WOULD I BE WIT OUT CHEWWW?!? https://t.co/uSwpVWO6TD — Doc (@AirTheMFerOut) November 16, 2017

Get this. Ja Rule revealed as Banksy — Mikal William (@MikalBrucken) April 29, 2017

