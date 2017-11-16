News
Home > News

People Are Not Happy After Seeing $1300 Worth Of Damage This Child Caused In Sephora

This definitely isn't a pretty sight to see

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Star Make Up Chair 2

Source: Fox / Fox

There’s always some controversy that goes on when people bring their children into stores, because everybody has different views on how they should be raised. Many people can agree that seeing children throw tantrums in public plaes without any acknowledgement from their parents can be irritating, but at the same time, most agree that it’s nobody else’s place to discipline someone else’s child–especially a mother and child you have no relation to at all.

This situation was taken to the extreme in a Sephora location recently, and the picture that was posted to Twitter has caused a lot of outrage on Twitter.

For those who know just how expensive makeup is, seeing this picture of a completely demolished palette is terrifying. This damage–reported to be $1300 worth–was reportedly cause by a child running rampant through the store, and not only were the employees unhappy, but those seeing the picture online were outraged as well.

The reactions aren’t very mixed, with most people agreeing that this is an issue of a mother not keeping track of their child when in a place where there are things everywhere that can be destroyed. A lot of mothers were the ones chiming in, saying that they understand it’s not super easy to always know exactly what your child is doing, but in that case they would leave their youngin’ home to avoid situations like this. A lot of patrons also think that the mother should have to pay for the damage done–“you break it you buy it”–but that wasn’t reported to have happened.

Check out some of the reactions below to see what people are saying about this situation, and whether or not it’s the mother’s fault for how her child acted throughout the store.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 10 hours ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 10 hours ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 1 day ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 5 days ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 1 week ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 1 week ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 1 week ago
11.09.17
Photos