Lil Peep Dead at 21, Evidence of Drug Overdose

Such a sad story whenever nay young persons loses their life.
New York rapper Lil Peep, whose lyrics were laced with drug references, has died of a suspected overdose on his tour bus according to TMZ.
Lil Peep’s body was found on the bus Wednesday night outside a club called The Rock in Tucson. He was scheduled to perform there. Law enforcement tells us his manager went to check on him around 8:50 PM and found him dead. We’re told there was drug paraphernalia around him, and evidence of a possible overdose, and it was likely he’d taken Xanax.
Peep had posted a photo earlier in the day with what appeared to be prescription pills on his tongue and the caption, “fucc it.”
Peep was an up-and-comer whose emo lyrics — sometimes rapped, sometimes sung — attracted several celebs in and out of the music biz. He and Bella Thorne had hooked up back in September.
RIP He was 21