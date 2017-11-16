Lil Peep Dead at 21, Evidence of Drug Overdose

Such a sad story whenever nay young persons loses their life.

New York rapper Lil Peep, whose lyrics were laced with drug references, has died of a suspected overdose on his tour bus according to TMZ.

Lil Peep’s body was found on the bus Wednesday night outside a club called The Rock in Tucson. He was scheduled to perform there. Law enforcement tells us his manager went to check on him around 8:50 PM and found him dead. We’re told there was drug paraphernalia around him, and evidence of a possible overdose, and it was likely he’d taken Xanax.

Peep had posted a photo earlier in the day with what appeared to be prescription pills on his tongue and the caption, “fucc it.”

Peep was an up-and-comer whose emo lyrics — sometimes rapped, sometimes sung — attracted several celebs in and out of the music biz. He and Bella Thorne had hooked up back in September.

Post Malone Reacted to the death

in the short time that i knew you, you were a great friend to me and a great person. your music changed the world and it'll never be the same. i love you bud. forever pic.twitter.com/tpbxpkf4f4 — Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) November 16, 2017

RIP He was 21

