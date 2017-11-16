Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Lil Peep Dead at 21, Evidence of Drug Overdose

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Such a sad story whenever nay young persons loses their life.

New York rapper Lil Peep, whose lyrics were laced with drug references, has died of a suspected overdose on his tour bus according to TMZ.

Lil Peep’s body was found on the bus Wednesday night outside a club called The Rock in Tucson. He was scheduled to perform there. Law enforcement tells us his manager went to check on him around 8:50 PM and found him dead. We’re told there was drug paraphernalia around him, and evidence of a possible overdose, and it was likely he’d taken Xanax.

Peep had posted a photo earlier in the day with what appeared to be prescription pills on his tongue and the caption, “fucc it.”

Peep was an up-and-comer whose emo lyrics — sometimes rapped, sometimes sung — attracted several celebs in and out of the music biz. He and Bella Thorne had hooked up back in September.

Post Malone Reacted to the death

RIP He was 21

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyrese’s Ex Demands He Get A Mental Evaluation…
 6 hours ago
11.16.17
Mariah Carey Cancels Several Tour Dates For Upcoming…
 7 hours ago
11.16.17
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 1 day ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 5 days ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 1 week ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 1 week ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 1 week ago
11.09.17
Photos