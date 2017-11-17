Eve Defends Her Criticism Of Nicki Minaj’s Paper Magazine Cover: “I Am Speaking From The Place I Am Today”

Rapper Eve just landed her new gig on ‘The Talk,’ and is already making waves via the daytime talk show.
The hosts all weighed in on Nicki Minaj’s risqué Paper Magazine cover, featuring the Queens native engaged in a menage a trois with herself.
Eve, who has worked with Nicki on set and is also a fellow MC, revealed she was not a fan of the controversial pics.
“I worked with Nicki, I got to know her on ‘Barbershop’… she’s a nice person, she’s an amazing rapper, and as a lyricist I respect her… but as a woman, from my point of view, personally, I would not be able to do that,” Eve told the audience.
“I think in this climate, it’s not good. I think every artist has a right to express themselves however they want to express themselves and I respect that as well. For me personally, as I started coming up in the business, I started realizing that young girls were looking up to me and younger people were looking up to me, and that, not that you want to be a role model, but it becomes what you become, it is what you are.”
Continuing, “As I’ve gotten older … I’d just rather be a voice that’s uplifting… I can be a voice for those girls that might not have a voice, in a different way without showing myself off … For the Nicki fans, I love her, respect her. Go women in hip hop. It’s not my thing. I just don’t think it’s right. Personally. Period. That’s it.”
Nicki’s devoted fan base immediately took to Twitter to defend the Queen of the Barbs, claiming Eve’s judgmental stance was hypocritical.
Despite the backlash, Eve did not back down on her stance.
You can watch the full clip below:
RELATED LINKS
New Gig Alert! Eve Is Named The New Co-Host Of CBS’s ‘The Talk’
Rapper Eve Gets Caught Up In The Middle Of “L.A Hair” Drama! [Sneak Peak]
Congrats! Eve & Maximillion Cooper Tie The Knot In Spain
How Did You Get Here?: Hip Hop Rapper B.o.B Doesn’t Believe There Were Slave Ships