Eve Defends Her Criticism Of Nicki Minaj’s Paper Magazine Cover: “I Am Speaking From The Place I Am Today”

Rapper Eve just landed her new gig on ‘The Talk,’ and is already making waves via the daytime talk show.

The hosts all weighed in on Nicki Minaj’s risqué Paper Magazine cover, featuring the Queens native engaged in a menage a trois with herself.

Eve, who has worked with Nicki on set and is also a fellow MC, revealed she was not a fan of the controversial pics.

“I worked with Nicki, I got to know her on ‘Barbershop’… she’s a nice person, she’s an amazing rapper, and as a lyricist I respect her… but as a woman, from my point of view, personally, I would not be able to do that,” Eve told the audience.

“I think in this climate, it’s not good. I think every artist has a right to express themselves however they want to express themselves and I respect that as well. For me personally, as I started coming up in the business, I started realizing that young girls were looking up to me and younger people were looking up to me, and that, not that you want to be a role model, but it becomes what you become, it is what you are.”

Continuing, “As I’ve gotten older … I’d just rather be a voice that’s uplifting… I can be a voice for those girls that might not have a voice, in a different way without showing myself off … For the Nicki fans, I love her, respect her. Go women in hip hop. It’s not my thing. I just don’t think it’s right. Personally. Period. That’s it.”

Nicki’s devoted fan base immediately took to Twitter to defend the Queen of the Barbs, claiming Eve’s judgmental stance was hypocritical.

Eve is full of shit. Instead of shaming Nicki Minaj for owning her sexuality as a GROWN woman she could have used that opportunity to talk more about the success of a fellow Black female rapper. https://t.co/FvVWWug9Rr — Ᏸecca (@MJStarLover) November 16, 2017

Eve is the stereotypical black person that likes to forget where she came from and turn her nose up to anything that doesn't fit her new 'persona' . Nicki Minaj doing the paper magazine shoot is nothing compared to her past. pic.twitter.com/z2nwHp2q7M — Tiffany Jonas-Mars (@Tiffjmb) November 16, 2017

Ok Eve, Idk if it’s a good look “in this climate” to shame another successful black FEMALE rap artist for embracing her sexuality. Nicki Minaj ate that photo shoot and gave you CONFIDENCE in an era of slut shaming. Y’all trippin’ she a grown ass woman — Q U E (@TheRealQ_U_E) November 16, 2017

Despite the backlash, Eve did not back down on her stance.

A lot of ya’ll need to calm down AND LISTEN to what I said. I am speaking from the place I am TODAY as WOMAN and how I feel NOW!!! — Eve (@TheRealEve) November 16, 2017

You can watch the full clip below:

RELATED LINKS

New Gig Alert! Eve Is Named The New Co-Host Of CBS’s ‘The Talk’

Rapper Eve Gets Caught Up In The Middle Of “L.A Hair” Drama! [Sneak Peak]

Congrats! Eve & Maximillion Cooper Tie The Knot In Spain

How Did You Get Here?: Hip Hop Rapper B.o.B Doesn’t Believe There Were Slave Ships

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: