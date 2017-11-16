Music
Home > Music

Did Nicki Minaj’s Raunchy Paper Magazine Cover Break The Internet?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 29 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty


Nicki Minaj is breaking the Internet with her risque Paper Magazine shoot, but not in a good way. The raunchy cover has fans questioning if it was necessary, at this point in her career, to appear in this clad capacity and what message it sends to young girls.

Wanna Minaj? @papermagazine 🧐👅 photos by @ellenvonunwerth #BreakTheInternet edition

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

@papermagazine

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Paper’s annual attempts to “break the Internet” have seemingly backfired a la Kim Kardashian’s nude cover. What say you readers? Are you underwhelmed by Nicki’s scantly clad cover?

RELATED STORIES:

Nicki Minaj’s Brother Found Guilty Of Child Rape

Nicki MInaj, Teyana Taylor & La La Slay The 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Meet The 7-Year Old Louisiana Native On A…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
The Internet Is Teaching Mac Miller About The…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 1 day ago
11.15.17
6 Crazy Fan Theories About Some Of Your…
 1 day ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 2 days ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 5 days ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 7 days ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 7 days ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 7 days ago
11.09.17
Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna…
 1 week ago
11.08.17
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 1 week ago
11.07.17
Photos