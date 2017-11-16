Secure ALL The Bags: Tiffany Haddish Lands Two New Lead Roles

is lining up two more film roles with Universal and New Line Cinema.

Rack up another win for the Girls Trip star.

Fresh off of her historic hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, Tiffany is already booking some leading lady jobs. Variety.com reports that she is in talks to star in The Kitchen for New Line Cinema and The Temp for Universal.

The Temp will see Tiffany team up with Will Packer once again. Not much is known about the plot, but it will be a female-driven comedy.

The Kitchen is based on a cult classic comic book that follows the wives of Irish mafia members as the take over for their husbands, who have been arrested by the FBI. It’s unclear which role that Tiffany will play, but she would be a lead.

The Kitchen is further along in development, but there is no word on whether The Temp or The Kitchen will film first.

The real question is: Will she wear her Alexander McQueen dress again for the premieres?

