OMG: This Gorilla Swipes Through Pics Of Potential Mates Like They’re On Tinder

It's real out here.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Western Lowland Gorilla

Source: Yiming Chen / Getty


One Kentucky gorilla seems to be looking for the next best thing just like the rest of us.

Jelani is an ape that resides at the Louisville Zoo and a video of him looking at pics of other gorillas has just gone viral. A man held a phone up to Jelani outside their window and every time Jelani wanted to change the picture, he’d make a motion and the man would swipe — sound familiar? You can check out the clip below.

The zoo’s media relations manager, Kyle Shepherd, told ABC News that Jelani loves looking at pictures and video of other gorillas, “but he’ll look at anything.” Shepherd continued, “He’ll either do his hand in that motion or he’ll tap the glass when he’s ready for you to move on.”

Who knew apes already peeped game on Tinder.

