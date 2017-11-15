Feature Story
Wow: This B-Boy With One Leg Will Inspire Dancers Everywhere

He goes in.

Written By: Nia Noelle

B-Boy Championships

Source: Bruno Vincent / Getty


One of the world’s biggest b-boy competitions, Freestyle Session, was held this past weekend and one guy is catching the attention of folks across the Internet.

Bboy Samuka is a dancer who performs with his crew ILL-abilities, a group made up of differently abled dancers. This past weekend, he killed during one of his sets with one leg and a whole lot of skill. Check him out below.

 

This won’t be the last we’ll see of Bboy Samuka and his crew. Stay tuned as they continue to make moves and inspire many.

