First Barbie Wearing Hijab

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

First Barbie Wearing Hijab

"childhood dream come true"

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


 

This week Mattel is releasing a brand new barbie styled just like the first Muslim-American fencer who won a  medal being the first to wear a hijab while competing in the Olympics. Ibtihaj Muhammad, Bronze medalist fencer says this new Barbie is a “childhood dream come true”. When she was growing up, Barbie didn’t look much like her so she would wrap toilet paper around the Barbie’s head so it looked more like her. Barbie maker Mattell says its planning to release some dolls that are modeled by truly inspiring women of all shapes, sizes and colors.

Ibtihaj Muhammad USA Fencer

Source: Sean M. Haffey – Staff Getty Images Sport 514544422 / Getty

 

“When I think about my own journey, me being a Muslim girl involved in the sport of fencing, there were people who made me feel like I didn’t belong,” Muhammad said.

#BlackGirlMagic

Celeb Pics Of 2016: Beyonce Gets Everyone In Formation; The Obamas Continue Being Amazing; Black Girls Slay The 2016 Rio Olympics & More!

27 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Pics Of 2016: Beyonce Gets Everyone In Formation; The Obamas Continue Being Amazing; Black Girls Slay The 2016 Rio Olympics & More!

Continue reading Celeb Pics Of 2016: Beyonce Gets Everyone In Formation; The Obamas Continue Being Amazing; Black Girls Slay The 2016 Rio Olympics & More!

Celeb Pics Of 2016: Beyonce Gets Everyone In Formation; The Obamas Continue Being Amazing; Black Girls Slay The 2016 Rio Olympics & More!

See how your faves did it up in 2016!


Source: BBC

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 2 hours ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 1 day ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 4 days ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 6 days ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 6 days ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 6 days ago
11.09.17
Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna…
 7 days ago
11.08.17
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 1 week ago
11.07.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 1 week ago
11.07.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 2 weeks ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 2 weeks ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 2 weeks ago
10.30.17
Photos