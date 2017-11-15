First Barbie Wearing Hijab

This week Mattel is releasing a brand new barbie styled just like the first Muslim-American fencer who won a medal being the first to wear a hijab while competing in the Olympics. Ibtihaj Muhammad, Bronze medalist fencer says this new Barbie is a “childhood dream come true”. When she was growing up, Barbie didn’t look much like her so she would wrap toilet paper around the Barbie’s head so it looked more like her. Barbie maker Mattell says its planning to release some dolls that are modeled by truly inspiring women of all shapes, sizes and colors.

“When I think about my own journey, me being a Muslim girl involved in the sport of fencing, there were people who made me feel like I didn’t belong,” Muhammad said.

#BlackGirlMagic