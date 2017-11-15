Music
WATCH: Do You Have What It Takes To Be On One Of NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Shows?

HB host Keyaira Kelly visited the set of 'Chicago Fire,' 'Chicago Med,' & 'Chicago PD,' to learn what the actors of the show go through to make their stunts look real af.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
NBC invited HelloBeautiful to the Windy City for #OneChicagoDay, an annual junket dedicated to NBC’s Chicago franchises, ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago MD,’ and ‘Chicago Fire.’

Our host, Keyaira Kelly caught up with the actors on the shows and got a behind the scenes look at how the magic is made.

Do you have what it takes?

