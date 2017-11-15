Music
The First Look At Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Reality Show Is Freakin’ Adorable

Here's what modern Black love looks like.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are coming to a living room near you. Our favorite married millennial couple just landed a reality TV show with VH1 coming this February titled Teyana & Iman.

The eight episode series will offer fans a “360 degree view” of the couple who are often described as #relationshipgoals.

According to the official press release, the show will follow Teyana and Iman as they dominate New York Fashion Week, take over the 2017 MTV VMAs red carpet, raise baby Junie and spend time as a family.

Teyana & Iman airs February 19 at 10pm on VH1.

