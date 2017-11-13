“Rickey Smiley For Real” To Return To TV One For Season 5

0 reads Leave a comment
Last season of “Rickey Smiley For Real” left fans feeling very emotional and wanting to hold family members a little tighter. The show ended with one of Rickey Smiley’s sons graduating and one talking about feeling abandoned and others showing love to their father. Fans cried as the kids thanked Rickey for teaching them lessons and Rickey talking about why he is the type of father he is.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
It was recently announced by Rickey in a post that fans better get ready for season 5 of “Rickey Smiley For Real.” Many speculated that it wasn’t returning because of the way it left off, but Rickey and his family has so much more to give.
There is no talk on when it will return, but we are so excited about it making a come back in 2018! Here’s a look at an emotional scene from the season 4 finale.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks About Viewers Crying On The Season Finale Of “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: “Rickey Smiley For Real” Cast Looks Back At Favorite Episodes From Season 4 [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why The Cast Loved Ms. Janie & Rickey Smiley’s Granddad On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- WATCH: Do You Have What It Takes To Be On One Of NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Shows?
- 2 For 1: Jordin Sparks Is Married With A Baby On The Way
- Too Funny: This Guy Shows Us How To Mind Our Business During A Fight
- Ex Banana Republic Employee Files $1 Million Lawsuit, Company Said Her Braids Were ‘Too Urban’
Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]
35 photos Launch gallery
Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley & Ed LoverSource:TV One 1 of 35
2. Ed LoverSource:TV One 2 of 35
3. Gary With Da Tea, Ed Lover, Matchmaker & Rickey SmileySource:TV One 3 of 35
4. Gary With Da TeaSource:TV One 4 of 35
5. Gary With Da TeaSource:TV One 5 of 35
6. D'Essence & AarynSource:TV One 6 of 35
7. Rock-T & Da BratSource:TV One 7 of 35
8. Rickey SmileySource:TV One 8 of 35
9. Rickey SmileySource:TV One 9 of 35
10. Rickey Smiley & Ed LoverSource:TV One 10 of 35
11. Aaryn, Aaryn's Boyfriend, Rickey Smiley & Ed LoverSource:TV One 11 of 35
12. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4Source:TV One 12 of 35
13. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4Source:TV One 13 of 35
14. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4Source:TV One 14 of 35
15. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4Source:TV One 15 of 35
16. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4Source:TV One 16 of 35
17. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4Source:TV One 17 of 35
18. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4Source:TV One 18 of 35
19. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 4Source:TV One 19 of 35
20. Gary With Da Tea & Beyonce AlowishusSource:TV One 20 of 35
21. Gary With Da TeaSource:TV One 21 of 35
22. Beyonce AlowishusSource:TV One 22 of 35
23. CraigSource:TV One 23 of 35
24. Craig & His GirlfriendSource:TV One 24 of 35
25. Ed LoverSource:TV One 25 of 35
26. Rickey Smiley & Gary With Da TeaSource:TV One 26 of 35
27. Da BratSource:TV One 27 of 35
28. D'Essence SmileySource:TV One 28 of 35
29. Gary With Da TeaSource:TV One 29 of 35
30. HeadkrackSource:TV One 30 of 35
31. Rickey SmileySource:TV One 31 of 35
32. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4Source:TV One 32 of 35
33. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4Source:TV One 33 of 35
34. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4Source:TV One 34 of 35
35. Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4Source:TV One 35 of 35
comments – Add Yours