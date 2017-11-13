The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

“Rickey Smiley For Real” To Return To TV One For Season 5

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted November 13, 2017
0 reads
Leave a comment

RSFR

Source: Rickey Smiley For Real / RIckey Smiley For Real


Last season of “Rickey Smiley For Real” left fans feeling very emotional and wanting to hold family members a little tighter. The show ended with one of Rickey Smiley’s sons graduating and one talking about feeling abandoned and others showing love to their father. Fans cried as the kids thanked Rickey for teaching them lessons and Rickey talking about why he is the type of father he is.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It was recently announced by Rickey in a post that fans better get ready for season 5 of  “Rickey Smiley For Real.” Many speculated that it wasn’t returning because of the way it left off, but Rickey and his family has so much more to give.

There is no talk on when it will return, but we are so excited about it making a come back in 2018! Here’s a look at an emotional scene from the season 4 finale.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Talks About Viewers Crying On The Season Finale Of “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: “Rickey Smiley For Real” Cast Looks Back At Favorite Episodes From Season 4 [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why The Cast Loved Ms. Janie & Rickey Smiley’s Granddad On “Rickey Smiley For Real” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley For Real: Season 4, Episode 5

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

35 photos Launch gallery

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Best Moments On “Rickey Smiley For Real” Season 4 [PHOTOS]

Best Moments On "Rickey Smiley For Real" Season 4 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
First Barbie Wearing Hijab
 2 hours ago
11.15.17
Zendaya To Star In ‘A White Lie’ As…
 1 day ago
11.14.17
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 4 days ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 6 days ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 6 days ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 6 days ago
11.09.17
Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna…
 7 days ago
11.08.17
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 1 week ago
11.07.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 1 week ago
11.07.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 2 weeks ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 2 weeks ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 2 weeks ago
10.30.17
Photos