Jay Z Explains That The NFL Protests Are Not About A Flag, But Justice

The night before before GQ revealed Colin Kaepernick as “Citizen of the Year” as part of their “Men of the Year” cover series, Jay Z took the stage in Miami at a stop of his 4:44 Tour to address the protests that Kaepernick sparked. He took the time in between songs to remind those in the arena that taking a knee during the anthem is not at all about protesting the flag or the military–even though that’s the narrative many people have turned it into.

Jay-Z Supports NFL Protests, 'Not About the Flag, It's About Justice!' https://t.co/fFta1jvsLz — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 13, 2017

Hov addresses the protests by emphasizing the fact that the issue is human, and should not cause people to pick sides based on their skin color. He preached to his fans: “I want y’all to understand…when people are kneeling and putting their fists up and doing what they’re doing, it’s not about the flag. It’s about justice. It’s about injustice, and that’s not a black or a white thing. It’s a human issue. It’s a human issue. Everybody should feel the same way. If your 16-year-old child left the house and didn’t come back, everyone should be affected. That’s not a black or a white issue. That’s a human issue. That’s a young person who lost their life senselessly.”

This most definitely isn’t the first time that the Brooklyn legend has used the stops on his tour to address many similar issues like this. He already spoke out against the terrible “inmate” comments made by Texans owner Bob McNair. At another show, he responded to Meek Mill’s recent prison sentencing by calling it “unjust and heavy-handed.”

We can always count on Jay to speak on the truth when we really need it.

