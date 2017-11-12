Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism

The last of the “good-ole-boy” racing fans feeling butt hurt with black excellence.

America has our very own Lewis Hamilton in stock car racing. Darrell Bubba Wallace will be the first African American to race full-time in NASCAR since Wendell Scott in 1971.

Participating in a sport know for hanging Confederate flags around its venue can be pretty daunting. What has pissed some white people is the fact he will be riding for racing hero Richard Petty’s #43 car.

New sponsor. New paint scheme. Here is @BubbaWallace's No. 43 Click n' Close Ford. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/e3ytRqbFe9 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) November 3, 2017

Feeling the hate, Wallace took to his Twitter account to tell his haters to get used to seeing him making history.

There is only 1 driver from an African American background at the top level of our sport..I am the 1. You're not gonna stop hearing about "the black driver" for years. Embrace it, accept it and enjoy the journey.. — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) November 8, 2017

It hasn’t been sour grapes for Wallace. NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon praised the driver and told TMZ it is important the racing league practice more diversity.

We wish Bubba Wallace the very best and can’t wait to see him in victory lane!