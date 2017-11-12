Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism

The last of the “good-ole-boy” racing fans feeling butt hurt with black excellence.
America has our very own Lewis Hamilton in stock car racing. Darrell Bubba Wallace will be the first African American to race full-time in NASCAR since Wendell Scott in 1971.
Participating in a sport know for hanging Confederate flags around its venue can be pretty daunting. What has pissed some white people is the fact he will be riding for racing hero Richard Petty’s #43 car.
Feeling the hate, Wallace took to his Twitter account to tell his haters to get used to seeing him making history.
It hasn’t been sour grapes for Wallace. NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon praised the driver and told TMZ it is important the racing league practice more diversity.
We wish Bubba Wallace the very best and can’t wait to see him in victory lane!
via GIPHY
10 Moments Of Black Excellence That Inspired Us In The Last Year
10 Moments Of Black Excellence That Inspired Us In The Last Year
1. “Hidden Figures” Tops The Box Office1 of 9
2. Ava Duvernay Makes History2 of 9
3. Tracee Ellis Ross Wins Big3 of 9
4. Kamala Harris4 of 9
5. Solange Gets “A Seat At The Table”5 of 9
6. Beyonce Gets In “Formation”6 of 9
7. Black Olympic Magic7 of 9
8. The Women’s March8 of 9
9. Social Justice9 of 9
Source: USA Today