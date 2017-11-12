Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The last of the “good-ole-boy” racing fans feeling butt hurt with black excellence.

America has our very own Lewis Hamilton in stock car racing. Darrell Bubba Wallace will be the first African American to race full-time in NASCAR since Wendell Scott in 1971.

Participating in a sport know for hanging Confederate flags around its venue can be pretty daunting. What has pissed some white people is the fact he will be riding for racing hero Richard Petty’s #43 car.

Feeling the hate, Wallace took to his Twitter account to tell his haters to get used to seeing him making history.

It hasn’t been sour grapes for Wallace. NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon praised the driver and told TMZ it is important the racing league practice more diversity.

We wish Bubba Wallace the very best and can’t wait to see him in victory lane!


via GIPHY

10 Moments Of Black Excellence That Inspired Us In The Last Year

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Moments Of Black Excellence That Inspired Us In The Last Year

Continue reading 10 Moments Of Black Excellence That Inspired Us In The Last Year

10 Moments Of Black Excellence That Inspired Us In The Last Year


Source: USA Today

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Not Surprising: NASCAR’s Only Black Driver Faces Racism
 3 hours ago
11.11.17
Wendy Williams Reportedly Suffering From Anxiety And Insomnia
 2 days ago
11.09.17
Tyrese At It Again With Latest Video Featuring…
 2 days ago
11.09.17
Mary J. Blige To Produce FOX Drama Series…
 3 days ago
11.09.17
Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna…
 3 days ago
11.08.17
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 4 days ago
11.07.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 5 days ago
11.07.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 1 week ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 1 week ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 2 weeks ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 2 weeks ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 2 weeks ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 3 weeks ago
10.25.17
Photos