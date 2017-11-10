Will Tyrese Fans Save His Marriage By Purchasing His Music? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary With Da Tea knows everything that is going on in entertainment news. In his tea today he covers a story about Kevin Hart and it’s truly touching. Hart recently posted a picture of his wife, Eniko that is currently pregnant. He talked about her being his rib and how she is the strongest woman on the planet.

Some thought it was cute while others commented to bring up the messy cheating scandal he was in. Tyrese is going off again on social media. The singer wants his fans to download his music to help save his marriage. He also has changed his number and reports say his chef has left.

