Will Louis CK’s Alleged Inappropriate Ruin His Career? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted November 10, 2017
Headkrack is back with the latest on Hip Hop Spot. Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj was convicted of raping a child when she was 11 years old. He could get anywhere from 25 years to life in prison. Headkrack and the team also talk about Harvey Weinstein and other men being called out about sexual harassment charges.

Some women are coming out saying that the comedian would invite them over and then he would undress and do other things. Meek Mill is locked up and people like Van Jones and the governor of Pennsylvania are talking about the harsh punishment he got. Many want him to be released because he doesn’t deserve to be in jail.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Photos