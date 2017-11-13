Be Inspired: Rappers Spit Bars On Relationship Struggles

0 reads Leave a comment
Going through some relationship drama this fall season? Check out some lines from the talented duo J-Unity below and know you’re not alone in this love game.
Your favourite twins were vybing out and had to put a vibe together #WhenISeeYouChallenge so shout out @tasiasword for the song- when i see you .If your feeling it tag your mates and leave a like ❤❤❤ … Come up with your own ones and send them to us .. best ones gets reposted Thank you for all your support. X We love you all. Signed J-Unity #yourfavouritetwins
