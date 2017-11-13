Feature Story
WATCH: This Young Black Girl Gets Candid About Colorism And Celebs Rally Behind Her

Grab your tissues.

Written By: Nia Noelle

You would think that in 2017, the whole lightskin vs. darkskin debate would be played out — but apparently, it’s still alive and well.

On Friday, a video of a young student getting emotional about feeling inferior due to her darker complexion has gone viral, and celebs are reaching out to make sure that the young Queen knows her true worth.

 

 

Baltimore City School teacher Valencia D. Clay (who is known for helping inner city youth reach their fullest potential)  posted the video a few months back, but it’s just now getting the #respeck it deserves. Celebs like SZA and Ryan Destiny commented on the touching video to show their support of the young queen, but actress Danielle Brooks and singer Luke James took it one step further.

Hit the flip to see their response.

