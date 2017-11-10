Eminem feat. Beyoncé – Walk on Water [New Music]

7 reads Leave a comment
Eminem returns with his new single, “Walk on Water” featuring Beyoncé.
The piano-heavy song serves as the first single from his upcoming album, Revival, due before the end of the year.
Get into “Walk on Water” below.
