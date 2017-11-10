Eminem feat. Beyoncé – Walk on Water [New Music]

Text ‘WIZ’ to ‘24042’ To Get Exclusives & Breaking News!

Eminem returns with his new single, “Walk on Water” featuring Beyoncé.

The piano-heavy song serves as the first single from his upcoming album, Revival, due before the end of the year.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Get into “Walk on Water” below.