Kick it With Rickey Winning Weekend

This weekend 101.1 the Wiz is hooking you up to hang with Rickey Smiley at a secret location. Plus Rickey Smiley will be signing copies of his new book “Stand by your Truth” at Joseph Beth Bookstore on Madison Rd. next Tuesday, November 14th at 7. Before the book signing you kicking it with Rickey, oh yeah and we gone feed you.

You trying to hang, text RICKEY to 24042 you’ll win “Kick it” tickets to hang with Rickey Smiley plus get your book personally autographed with 101.1 The Wiz.

Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS] 50 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS] 1. Da Brat & Rickey Smiley 1 of 50 2. 2017 Black Music Honors – Arrivals 2 of 50 3. Damien Hall & Teddy Riley From Guy 3 of 50 4. 2017 Black Music Honors – Arrivals 4 of 50 5. Da Brat 5 of 50 6. 2017 Black Music Honors 6 of 50 7. Sevyn Streeter & Karen Streeter 7 of 50 8. 2017 Black Music Honors 8 of 50 9. 2017 Black Music Honors – Arrivals 9 of 50 10. 2017 Black Music Honors – Arrivals 10 of 50 11. Rickey Smiley 11 of 50 12. Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett 12 of 50 13. The Jacksons, Don Jackson & Erma Davis 13 of 50 14. Leela James 14 of 50 15. Slick Rick 15 of 50 16. Kid ‘N Play 16 of 50 17. Oleta James 17 of 50 18. Dr. Bobby Jones 18 of 50 19. Oleta James 19 of 50 20. State Farm Insurance Reps 20 of 50 21. Nicole C. Mullen 21 of 50 22. Jody Watley 22 of 50 23. Da Brat 23 of 50 24. The Jacksons 24 of 50 25. Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett 25 of 50 26. Avery Sunshine 26 of 50 27. Kid ‘N Play 27 of 50 28. Da Brat & Rickey Smiley 28 of 50 29. The Jacksons, Don Jackson & Erma Davis 29 of 50 30. Sevyn Streeter & LeToya Luckett 30 of 50 31. The Jacksons, Don Jackson & Rickey Smiley 31 of 50 32. The Jacksons 32 of 50 33. The Jacksons 33 of 50 34. Oleta Adams & Leela James 34 of 50 35. Montell Jordan & Kristin Hudson 35 of 50 36. Sevyn Streeter, Jody Watley & Vivian Green 36 of 50 37. Marvin Winans 37 of 50 38. Karen Clark Sheard 38 of 50 39. SWV 39 of 50 40. Sevyn Streeter, Jody Watley & Vivian Green 40 of 50 41. Latice Crawford 41 of 50 42. Slick Rock 42 of 50 43. Dave Hollister 43 of 50 44. Karen Clark Sheard 44 of 50 45. Rickey Smiley & Letoya Luckett 45 of 50 46. Shanice & Tony Terry 46 of 50 47. 2017 Black Music Honors 47 of 50 48. 2017 Black Music Honors 48 of 50 49. Jody Watley With Damien Hall & Teddy Riley From Guy 49 of 50 50. Kid ‘N Play 50 of 50 Skip ad Continue reading Kick it With Rickey Winning Weekend Rickey Smiley & LeToya Luckett Host The 2017 Black Music Honors [PHOTOS]

——————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Kick it with Rickey WW (Winner’s Weekend)

OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

SWEEPSTAKES DESCRIPTION:

The Kick it with Rickey WW (Winners Weekend) sweepstakes will begin on November 10th, 2017 and end on November 11th, 2017. This Sweepstakes will be conducted exclusively via text message. Five (5) winner(s) and a guest will each be awarded tickets to see Rickey Smiley at a secret location. (ARV = $) (“Prize”).

HOW TO ENTER / EXECUTION:

Listeners of WIZF-FM (“Station”) who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Cincinnati OH metropolitan area, and are 18 years of age and older will be able to take part in this Sweepstakes. To participate in the Sweepstakes, listeners must do the following:

Sweepstakes participants must text the word “RICKEY” to short code 24042 when prompted by the on-air announcement. Standard text and data rates will apply.

All text entries must be received by 11:59pm local time on Sunday November 5th, 2017, or they will be void.

One entry per person per day during the Sweepstakes Period.

In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a participant’s entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the mobile account at the time the entry was made.

Winners will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible entries received via text message. Winners will be notified by phone and / or email.

Winners will be instructed to come to the offices of the Station located at 705 Central Ave One Centennial Plaza Suite 200 Cincinnati OH 45202, to claim the Prize.

Winners must provide valid identification (e.g. via driver’s license, passport or other government-issued photo I.D.) to claim the Prize. Identification documents must match information previously provided to the Station.

Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Station.

All decisions made by the Station and Blue Chip Broadcasting (“Company”) management regarding any aspect of this Sweepstakes are final.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

The Sweepstakes is open to listeners of the Station who are 18 years of age and older and are legal residents of the United States residing within the Cincinnati Ohio metropolitan area.

Employees of the Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, general sponsors, advertisers, competitors, promotional partners, other radio stations in the Cincinnati Ohio metropolitan area, and members of the immediate families or those living in the same households (whether related or not) of any of the above are NOT eligible to participate or win in this Sweepstakes. For purposes of this Sweepstakes, immediate family members mean spouses, parents, grandparents, children, and siblings and their respective spouses.

Participants may only win once during this

Persons who have won a prize in another sweepstakes or promotion of any kind from the Station within the thirty (30) day period immediately preceding the start date of this Sweepstakes are not eligible to participate. Only one person per family or household (whether related or not) may win in any promotion from the Station during any thirty (30) day period.

PRIZES:

The following Prize elements will be awarded:

Five (5) winner(s) and a guest will each be awarded tickets to see Rickey Smiley at a secret location. (ARV = $) (“Prize”).

Transportation to and from any event venue (if applicable), meals, beverages, souvenirs, and incidentals are the responsibility of the winner and his or her guest.

Movie passes, and/or special screening and premiere movie passes are valid for space available only. Seating is provided on a first-come-first-served basis.

To the extent that prize elements are provided by third-party providers, winner agrees to look solely to applicable prize providers with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection therewith.

Dates and times of concerts, events, trips, and activities promoted by event sponsors are subject to change and those changes are deemed to be beyond the control of the Station. Changes of venue, cancellation of engagements by performing artists, and/or their management may be permanent in nature. The Station is not obligated to make any effort to find an alternative prize under these circumstances.

Prize will not be mailed. Unless otherwise provided, Prize must be claimed at the Station’s offices by no later than 4pm on November 14th, 2017, or the Prize will be forfeited.

No substitution of Prize is offered, no transfer of Prize to a third party is permitted and non-cash Prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by Station management and/or the sponsor in its sole discretion.

All Sweepstakes winners must sign and date official Station release and waiver forms as requested. Failure to do so will result in winner forfeiting the Prize.

If for any reason a Sweepstakes winner decides not to accept the Prize awarded, the winner may be required to sign a release form acknowledging forfeiture of the Prize. It will be at the discretion of the Sweepstakes sponsor and / or Sweepstakes administrator if another entrant is to be selected as the winner if time permits.

In the event any winner is found to be in violation of these Official Rules or is otherwise determined by the Station, in its sole discretion to be ineligible, he/she may be required to forfeit the prize or to reimburse the Station and / or any sponsor for the stated value of the prize if such a violation is found after the prize has been used by the winner.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:

Winners are responsible for all applicable taxes associated with the receipt of the Prize.

Any person winning over $600.00 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year for tax purposes and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS as required by law.

No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes is void where prohibited. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.

Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entrants participating during the Sweepstakes Period.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, in any media now known or hereafter devised for advertising or promotional purposes without additional compensation, and must sign a publicity release prior to acceptance of the Prize. By entering this Sweepstakes, each participant agrees to comply with the Official Rules and the decisions of the Sweepstakes sponsor which shall be final and binding in all aspects relating to the Sweepstakes.

All Sweepstakes winners will be required to sign a liability release prior to acceptance of any prize. Pursuant to the liability release, the winner or winners will agree to hold the Station, the Company, any other Sweepstakes parties and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, agencies, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of the foregoing, harmless against any and all claims or liability, directly or indirectly related to or arising from or in connection with Sweepstakes participation or the acceptance, possession or use / misuse of awarded prize or any portion thereof, or participation in Prize-related activities, including but not limited to any related travel.

Winners must provide valid identification (e.g. via driver’s license, passport or other government-issued photo I.D.) to claim their Prize.

The Station retains the right to disqualify any entrant if all Sweepstakes rules are not followed. Sweepstakes void if prohibited by law.

So long as no participant is materially adversely affected, the Station reserves the right to make changes in these Sweepstakes rules, which will become effective upon being announced on the air and / or posted online.

The Station, the Company, participating sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are not responsible for the inability of any entrant to complete or continue a telephone call, internet registration or text entry due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or other connections, communication failures or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of entries, including any injury or damage to any computer arising from or relating to participation in this Sweepstakes. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like entry methods will void all such entries, and may subject that entrant to disqualification.

By accepting the Prize, the winner acknowledges that the Station and the Company have neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the Prize or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose.

The Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates, participating sponsors and promotional partners will not assume any responsibility for any changes in the execution of the Sweepstakes, including; cancellation of the Sweepstakes as a result of the occurrence of events not within the control of the Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors, promotional partners and other radio stations, such as acts of God, strikes, terrorists acts or criminal acts of third parties. In the event, such an act should occur, the Station may in its sole discretion, offer the winner comparable prize(s) currently being offered by the Station in lieu of the Prize originally awarded.

If for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation, any suspected evidence of tampering or technological corruption or if any portion of the Sweepstakes is compromised by virus, bugs, worms or unauthorized human intervention, fraud, an insufficient number of qualified Sweepstakes entries, or any other causes beyond the Station and the Company’s, control which, in the Station and the Company’s sole opinion, corrupts, threatens or impairs the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, the Station and the Company reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes at their sole discretion.