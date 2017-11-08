Free Meek Mill (Online Petition)

In a era where all of today’s problems can possibly be fixed with enough signatures on an online petition.

A new petition has arrived.

Somebody save Meek Mill was created earlier this morning and has gained over 65,000 signatures out of the 75,000 needed for the petition to be sent to Pennsylvanian Governor Tom Wolf. The Petition States that due to Meek’s Role in the community, his harsh and unfair sentencing should be re-evaluated.

You can read more and even sign the petition Here.

