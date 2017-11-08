Free Meek Mill (Online Petition)

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Free Meek Mill (Online Petition)

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

MMG Weekend's The #BIGGEST Pool Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


In a era where all of today’s problems can possibly be fixed with enough signatures on an online petition.

A new petition has arrived.

Somebody save Meek Mill was created earlier this morning and has gained over 65,000 signatures out of the 75,000 needed for the petition to be sent to Pennsylvanian Governor Tom Wolf. The Petition States that due to  Meek’s Role in the community, his harsh and unfair sentencing should be re-evaluated.

You can read more and even sign the petition Here.

Subscribe to my Youtube channel.

#Iamsomebody Daily

(Podcast)

Follow me on all my Social Media

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpqicA2v8jLYV8-fg5dYvhA

https://www.instagram.com/deuceonair/

Remember We Are #Iamsomebody.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna…
 20 hours ago
11.08.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 22 hours ago
11.08.17
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 2 days ago
11.07.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 2 days ago
11.07.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 7 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 7 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Photos