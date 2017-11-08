Liberian-American Fashion Designer Telfar Wins First Place In Vogue Fashion Fund Competition

Congratulations are in order for designer Telfar Clemens! He received the first place prize in the 2017 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund after competing with 10 other designers in the high profile competition.
Coming into the fashion world with his line of designs in 2005, Telfar’s creations have been featured in high-profile boutiques around New York City. The challenging competition featured other designers who are up and coming in the fashion world. The contestants had the coveted opportunity to network with industry giants, including American Vogue Editor-In-Chief, Anna Wintour and CEO of the CFDA, Steven Kolb.
The runners-up went home with $150,000 in cash while Telfar walked away with the top prize of $400,000. Not bad at all!
You can check out some of Telfar’s work here.
DON’T MISS:
BEST IN SHOW: Gold and Grommets With Jason Wu, Curves With Chromat, And Stylish Stripes At Telfar
23 photos Launch gallery
1. CHROMAT
Source:Getty
1 of 23
2. CHROMAT
Source:Getty
2 of 23
3. CHROMAT
Source:Getty
3 of 23
4. CHROMAT
Source:Getty
4 of 23
5. JASON WU
Source:Getty
5 of 23
6. JASON WU
Source:Getty
6 of 23
7. JASON WU
Source:Getty
7 of 23
8. JASON WU
Source:Getty
8 of 23
9. JASON WU
Source:Getty
9 of 23
10. JASON WU
Source:Getty
10 of 23
11. JASON WU
Source:Getty
11 of 23
12. JASON WU
Source:Getty
12 of 23
13. JASON WU
Source:Getty
13 of 23
14. JASON WU
Source:Getty
14 of 23
15. JASON WU
Source:Getty
15 of 23
16. JEREMY SCOTT
Source:Getty
16 of 23
17. JEREMY SCOTT
Source:Getty
17 of 23
18. JEREMY SCOTT
Source:Getty
18 of 23
19. JEREMY SCOTT
Source:Getty
19 of 23
20. JEREMY SCOTT
Source:Getty
20 of 23
21. TELFAR
Source:Getty
21 of 23
22. TELFAR
Source:Getty
22 of 23
23. TELFAR
Source:Getty
23 of 23