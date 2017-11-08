The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Did A Judge Lock Up Meek Mill To Be Petty? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
0 reads
Hip-hop is rallying around Meek Mill this week after he was suddenly tossed back into prison again for 2-4 years. After two arrests earlier this year (and charges from both have been dropped), the judge locked him back up for violating probation. Both Meek’s probation officer and the Assistant District Attorney did not recommend prison time, and this whole probation saga has seemed suspiciously leveled against him for some time now.

Now, news is coming out that the judge seems to have more than a regular, professional investment in Meek Mill’s fate. It sounds a little ridiculous, but it looks like pettiness has more to do with Meek’s prison time than anything else. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos