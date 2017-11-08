The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Is This Why Tyrese Lied About Getting Money From Will & Jada? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


After a series of intense social media rants and grand gestures toward his daughter, Shayla, Tyrese has been the subject of a lot of scrutiny. Then, he claimed that Will & Jada Pinkett Smith gave him $5 million to help him stay afloat during this period of difficulty. But Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Did Tyrese Promise To Pay A Kid’s Tuition With Will Smith’s Money? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Was Tyrese Out Of Line For Trying To Contact His Daughter? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack, Da Brat & Talib Kweli Rap About Tyrese, Kaepernick, Trump & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/17- 8/23: Amiyah Scott Slays; Tyrese’s Adorable Daughter & More

15 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/17- 8/23: Amiyah Scott Slays; Tyrese’s Adorable Daughter & More

Continue reading Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/17- 8/23: Amiyah Scott Slays; Tyrese’s Adorable Daughter & More

Celeb Pics Of The Week 8/17- 8/23: Amiyah Scott Slays; Tyrese’s Adorable Daughter & More

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna…
 20 hours ago
11.08.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 22 hours ago
11.08.17
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 2 days ago
11.07.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 2 days ago
11.07.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 7 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 7 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Photos