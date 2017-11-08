The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Says Flo From Progressive Took Him Back To Her Hotel [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 17 hours ago
Black Tony says he randomly met”Flo” from the Progressive Commercials, and she was crazy about him! He says they had a couple of drinks and went back to her hotel room, but now he can’t escape! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos