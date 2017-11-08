The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Vivica A. Fox Shares A Funny Memory From Friendship With Whitney Houston [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


Vivica A. Fox talks about playing Bobbi Kristina‘s Aunt Pat in TVOne’s biopic, “Bobbi Kristina.” She talks about being so in awe of the amazing cast around her. She reminisces about her friendship with the late, great, Whitney Houston, and getting close to her while doing the film, “Two Can Play That Game.” She shares her fondest memory of that friendship; a story about going out to meet her for after-work drinks.

Vivica plays a game of “What Does The Fox Say,” giving her raw, unfiltered opinions on pop culture- like Justin Timberlake‘s Super Bowl performance, 74-year-old Mick Jagger‘s new 22-year-old girlfriend, and more. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos