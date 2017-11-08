Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna Change The Way You Shop!

Kim K is a genius because this new app is making it easier to get that outfit you saw but have no idea where it came from!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment


 

For once we are praising Kim Kardashian-West for a business move because the new app she launched is gonna make it easier to look fly!

 

Have you ever seen an outfit and wanted it for yourself but couldn’t ever find it?  Well Kim’s new app Screen Shop solves that problem for you.  Basically you can take a picture of an outfit that you want and Screen Shop will tell you exactly where you can buy it.  No more googling or browsing endless stores to find that look because Screen Shop does it all for you!

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

9 photos Launch gallery

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

Continue reading Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits

Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna…
 2 hours ago
11.08.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 5 hours ago
11.08.17
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 1 day ago
11.07.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 1 day ago
11.07.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 6 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 6 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Photos