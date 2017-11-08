Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence About Crazy Marriage and Divorce

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence About Crazy Marriage and Divorce

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 3 hours ago
Tamar’s divorce is already starting off on a messy note but things are little deeper than we thought with abuse allegations now coming out.

Tamar Braxton filed for divorce from husband Vincent Herbert at the end of October, but she’s kept quiet about it until now.

“I told myself I would do whatever it took to keep my family together, to see a smile on someone who has seen us smile on their face hoping we could offer them hope, faith, love & dignity that I️ once possessed,” Braxton, 40, shared on Instagram early Wednesday morning. “But the truth is all of those things are NOT within the marriage of Tamar & Vince …at least not anymore.”

 

Photos