Jeff Johnson On Taking Our Social Media Power For Granted [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
Jeff Johnson breaks down the disturbing details of a case out of Edgewater, New Jersey, in which a young man named Khari Noerdlinger’s is being slandered for defending himself from three attackers at his home. Not only that, but video evidence exists in support of his claims, and thus the clearance of his name, and attorneys involved are playing dirty to hide it from the grand jury.

Jeff explains why this case is crucial in connection to local elections that took place across the country this week, as well as the way we use our collective social media power for good. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Jeff Johnson’s 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

