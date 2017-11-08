The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is A Streaming Service The Right Move For Kanye West? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment


Kanye West‘s company has reportedly filed a U.S. Trademark application for something called “Yeezy Sound.” It looks like it’s going to be a streaming service, for all things media: music, video, audio, everything. But is another streaming service really what the people need? (No, it’s really not.)

Gee, what could possibly have spurred Kanye to throw his hat into the overcrowded streaming service ring, just after leaving a similar company started by his ex-homie?  Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos