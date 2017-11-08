The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why The People Need To Revolt Against Apple & iPhone X [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 5 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


After Beyonce Alowishus made some arrangements and flipped some cash, she finally got her hands on the iPhone X. While it’s got some pretty fancy upgrades, like new tricks for the camera and an incredible new screen, it’s also got some major downfalls. Like the fact that it’s way easier to break and way more expensive to repair. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Techie Tuesday on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why The 2016 Apple Roll-Out Was The Most Disappointing Yet [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED:  Apple Is Set To Unveil Mini iPhones [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: 4 Ways Apple Music Is Killing Tidal [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/28-11/03)

12 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/28-11/03)

Continue reading Why The People Need To Revolt Against Apple & iPhone X [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/28-11/03)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna…
 2 hours ago
11.08.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 5 hours ago
11.08.17
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 1 day ago
11.07.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 1 day ago
11.07.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 6 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 6 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Photos