Why The People Need To Revolt Against Apple & iPhone X [EXCLUSIVE]

After Beyonce Alowishus made some arrangements and flipped some cash, she finally got her hands on the iPhone X. While it’s got some pretty fancy upgrades, like new tricks for the camera and an incredible new screen, it’s also got some major downfalls. Like the fact that it’s way easier to break and way more expensive to repair. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Techie Tuesday on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

