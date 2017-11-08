The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Did Tyrese Promise To Pay A Kid’s Tuition With Will Smith’s Money? [EXCLUSIVE]

Tyrese has been all over social media lately, making public and dramatic, heartfelt appeals to his daughter as he battles for custody against his ex-wife. Since these videos have hit the web, tons of people have criticized him, and made him into a laughing stock. In response, however, many folks have come to his defense, criticizing the public for laughing at the pain of a father trying to do the right thing.

One of those critics is 11-year-old motivational speaker, “King Nahh,” who took to Instagram to shed some light on the plight of fathers and how we view them in popular culture and media. Tyrese saw the video and promised him a full tuition pay out… as soon as his wire from Will Smith comes in.Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Black Women have an age old argument that black men prefer to date outside of their race as oppose to getting with a sista. So when black celebs like Tyrese, who publicly speaks about black love and black lives, marries a woman who doesn’t look what some would consider black enough, black women waste no time putting them on blast. Fans of the singer slammed him on social media after he posted a photo of his new wife, referring to her as a black queen. Although, in Tyrese’s case, his wife is is Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American, Twitter jumped to conclusion just based on the photo alone. What’s new? Check out what a few Twitter users had to say about Mrs. Gibson.

