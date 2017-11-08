SAY WHAT! CUBA: Trump Rolls Back Some Obama Moves

President Trump has made good on a campaign promise — he’s begun rolling back President Obama‘s moves to thaw relations with Cuba.

Trump has just issued an order that, beginning tomorrow (Thursday), will ban Americans from doing business with dozens of companies with ties to Cuba’s military. Because Cuba’s military is intertwined in so much of the country’s economy, this affects the tourist industry and even two rum makers.

The new regulation will also restrict “people-to-people visas” that have made travel to Havana easier. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

Trump has said he wants to help the Cuban people, just not feed U.S. dollar to the Cuban military.

History has shown the best way to open up repressive governments is through capitalism. This is a step back.

Expect diplomatic retaliation from Cuba.

