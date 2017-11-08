Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

SAY WHAT! CUBA: Trump Rolls Back Some Obama Moves

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

President Trump has made good on a campaign promise — he’s begun rolling back President Obama‘s moves to thaw relations with Cuba.

Trump has just issued an order that, beginning tomorrow (Thursday), will ban Americans from doing business with dozens of companies with ties to Cuba’s military. Because Cuba’s military is intertwined in so much of the country’s economy, this affects the tourist industry and even two rum makers.

The new regulation will also restrict “people-to-people visas” that have made travel to Havana easier. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Trump has said he wants to help the Cuban people, just not feed U.S. dollar to the Cuban military.
  • History has shown the best way to open up repressive governments is through capitalism. This is a step back.
  • Expect diplomatic retaliation from Cuba.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of…
 24 hours ago
11.07.17
DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’
 1 day ago
11.07.17
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 6 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 6 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 1 week ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 weeks ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 3 weeks ago
10.17.17
Photos