Jill Scott Divorces Husband After 15 Months Of Marriage and It’s Messy

Welp that was quick! Jill Scott files for divorce Hubby calls her evil!

Posted 12 hours ago
2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Paras Griffin/BET / Getty

 

After only 15 months of marriage Jill Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband Mike Dobson and Dobson has words to say about the songstress.

 

According to Bossip the divorce petition cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper.”  In the state of Tennessee these accusations could mean anything from infidelity, verbal or physical abuse, cruel treatment, infidelity or sexual impropriety.

Dobson  was caught off guard by the divorce papers and stated that none of these things ever happened and even called Scott an “an evil woman,” telling Bossip “I’m telling you. It’s like what Jill Scott wants, Jill Scott gets. People are in her ear, and if someone comes in to challenge the dumb s**t, they made me be the bad guy and that got me outta there.”

 

