Winter Blues? These 7 Tips Will Help You When You’re Feeling S.A.D.

There’s something about the energy in the air that let’s you know Autumn is coming to an end — time goes back an hour, the sun sets earlier and the bitter, cold weather starts to set in.

But environmental transformations aren’t the only changes taking place during the Fall season. The mood and behavior of human beings is drastically affected by the chilly, darkness of the Fall and Winter months. Although most people can adapt to the drastic seasonal shift, for some, winter brings a clinical form of depression called seasonal affective disorder, a.k.a “SAD.”

According to Mental Health America, symptoms for SAD include:

Mood changes: extremes of mood and, in some, periods of mania in spring and summer

Depression: misery, guilt, loss of self-esteem, hopelessness, diminished interest in activities, despair, and apathy

Anxiety: tension and inability to tolerate stress

Social Problems: irritability and desire to avoid social contact

Sleep Problems: desire to oversleep and difficulty staying awake or, sometimes, disturbed sleep and early morning waking

Feeling any of these symptoms? You’re not alone. Hit the flip to check out these 7 tips to help you cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder.

