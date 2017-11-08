Moeller Football Coach Steps Down

John Rodenberg, who led Moeller to Division I state titles in 2012 and 2013, stepped down as the Crusaders’ coach Tuesday afternoon after 10 seasons and an 80-41 record at the school.

Rodenberg, a health and physical education teacher at Moeller, acknowledged it was time for a change within the football program and a different voice as the head coach. Moeller had a 4-7 record this season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2014 when it was a state semifinalist. The Crusaders’ 34th postseason appearance this season is second in Ohio High School Athletic Association history only to Newark Catholic.