News
Home > News

Twitter Is Blocking ‘Bisexual’ From It’s Search Results And Here’s Why

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Twitter Is Said to Be Discussing a Possible Takeover

Source: Chesnot / Getty


Twitter is usually up to date when it comes to the ways of the culture, but unfortunately, some tweeters recently discovered that the social network is not as up to par as it should be.

On Monday, Twitter had to explain why the word “bisexual” does not show up in its search results. According to the company, it’s because they incorrectly listed the term as one that is “typically associated with adult content” and therefore blocked. Over the weekend, users made sure that the company was aware about their shady omission.

 

 

Hit the flip to see what Twitter had to say about the error.

1 2 3Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 5 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 5 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 7 days ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 weeks ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 3 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos