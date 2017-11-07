Twitter Is Blocking ‘Bisexual’ From It’s Search Results And Here’s Why

Twitter is usually up to date when it comes to the ways of the culture, but unfortunately, some tweeters recently discovered that the social network is not as up to par as it should be.

On Monday, Twitter had to explain why the word “bisexual” does not show up in its search results. According to the company, it’s because they incorrectly listed the term as one that is “typically associated with adult content” and therefore blocked. Over the weekend, users made sure that the company was aware about their shady omission.

twitter: doesnt suspend racists, sexists, ban slurs, deactivate spam accounts also twitter: blocks #bisexual from showing photos/results — alice (@afterglowsdmn) November 5, 2017

Filters erasing #bisexual content? Hey @Twitter, that sounds like discrimination based on sexual orientation. Also dangerous and cruel. — Chase Strangio (@chasestrangio) November 5, 2017

Hit the flip to see what Twitter had to say about the error.

