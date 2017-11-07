News
Home > News

This Rapping Math Teacher Dropping Bars About Geometry Will Make You Miss High School

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

23822191

Source: Creatas Images / Getty


 

Illinois math teacher, Cassie Crim, is now a viral sensation after using her rapping skills to help her students learn math.

Crim’s tactic to motivating her kids is remixing popular rap songs and rewording them to fit all things algebra and geometry.  She told ABC News, “I really just try to connect what I do in my classroom as a teacher with things they enjoy.”

 


 

Hit the flip to see Ms. Crim’s full video to “Codak Yellow (Math Teacher Version).” You won’t be disappointed.

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 5 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 5 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 7 days ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 weeks ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 3 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos