Did The Judge In Meek Mill’s Case Violate His Probation Over A Boys II Men Song?

If so, it doesn't get any pettier than this...

Posted 2 hours ago
2017 Budweiser Made in America - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Fans and critics alike are baffled at the fact that Meek Mill will be in jail for the next two years, minimum.

A Philly judge claimed the Dreamchaser violated probation from a 2009 drugs and weapons charge when he was arrested this year in a St. Louis airport fight and again, for reckless driving. Both cases were dropped, but the judge reportedly claimed the arrests alone were violations.

In a new report, Meek’s attorney Tacopina allegedly told TMZ the judge has a grudge against the rapper and some of it stems from his refusal to do a remix to a Boys II Men song. The site alleges that even prosecutors recommended no jail time, but Meek was still sentenced to two-four years behind bars.

“According to Tacopina, Meek and the the judge are from the same part of Philly and know some of the same people,” TMZ states. “Tacopina says the judge suggested to Meek — during a meeting in chambers last year — he do a remake of Boyz II Men’s, ‘On Bended Knee’ … and give her, the judge, a shout-out. Meek thought she was kidding and laughed. Tacopina claims she said, ‘I’m not kidding,’ and when Meek refused to do it, she replied … ‘Okay, suit yourself.’”

TMZ goes on to say that Tacopina believes the judge has shown bias in Meek’s sentencing and plans on appealing. Listen to the song, the judge reportedly wanted Meek to remix below.

 

Photos