Kanye West Touched A Stage For The First Time In Almost A Year

After having a rough year and taking some time to himself, Kanye West has slowly been resurfacing.

CyHi The Prynce dropped a new record early last week called, ‘Dat Side‘ featuring West. Then on Saturday night, Ye stopped by Kid Cudi’s concert in Chicago to treat the crowd to a surprise performance of ‘Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1‘ from Kanye’s most recent album, “The Life of Pablo.”

Kid Cudi brought out Kanye West to perform 'Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1'.. 😱😳 pic.twitter.com/1gSOcONlgS — HYPE STREETS (@HypeStreets) November 5, 2017

How soon until we get a glimpse of Yeezus’ next project?

