Kanye West Touched A Stage For The First Time In Almost A Year

After having a rough year and taking some time to himself, Kanye West has slowly been resurfacing.
CyHi The Prynce dropped a new record early last week called, ‘Dat Side‘ featuring West. Then on Saturday night, Ye stopped by Kid Cudi’s concert in Chicago to treat the crowd to a surprise performance of ‘Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1‘ from Kanye’s most recent album, “The Life of Pablo.”
How soon until we get a glimpse of Yeezus’ next project?
