The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Kandi Burruss Reveals That There Is More Drama To Come On “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” This Season [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 21 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment


Kandi Burruss spoke to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and let fans in on some details about this season. Kandi has two shows on Bravo including “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Xscape Still Kickin It.” Da Brat talked about how she understood Kandi’s frustration when going from a performance to a tour and how the girls felt they had to go around her schedule.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Kandi felt the girls were making life decisions for her and that wasn’t fair. Then Gary With Da Tea wanted to talk about the drama on housewives. Kandi informed them that there will be more drama and she is happy this season its not about her.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Kandi Burruss Addresses Rumors That Her Fling With Jermaine Dupri Led To Xscape’s Break Up [VIDEO]

RELATED: Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Jermaine Dupri & LaTocha Scott [VIDEO]

RELATED: Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang Restaurant Improves Rating From Health Inspector To An “A”

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Kandi Burruss On "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Kandi Burruss On "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Kandi Burruss On “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Kandi Burruss On "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 5 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 5 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 7 days ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 weeks ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 3 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos