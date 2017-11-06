The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Will Migos Play The Hyenas In “The Lion King”? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
On Hip Hop Spot, Headkrack spoke about Tyrese receiving $5 million from Jada and Will Smith. Headkrack didn’t understand how someone gives you that large sum of money and Da Brat had to explain it to him how things are done behind the scenes. Migos member Quavo wants to them to play the hyenas and has requested it from Disney.


They even have people on social media asking Disney to give them this role. Headkrack gave a special shout out to Kevin Hart for running the marathon and talked about “Thor: Ragnarok.” The movie is #1 and he said it was amazing, so everyone should go see it.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

