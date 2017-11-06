Alabama Woman Gets Arrested for Smoking AND Putting Her Cigarette at An Officer’s Face

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Alabama Woman Gets Arrested for Smoking AND Putting Her Cigarette at An Officer’s Face

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 18 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Close-Up Of Burnt Cigarettes In Ashtray

Source: Stephen Gibson / EyeEm / Getty


TUSCALOOSA, AL (WAFB) –

If you’re thinking about getting your “nic-fix” at an SEC football game anytime soon, you might want to think twice.

One Alabama fan decided to try and press her luck Saturday night at Bryant-Denny stadium by enjoying a smoke break from her seat when a police officer asked her to put it out.

Sarcastically, she puts the cigarette up to the officer’s face, almost as if she was offering him a drag.

The officer was not amused, as he brought out the handcuffs immediately.

Cell phone video of the incident should serve notice to anyone who plans to smoke at Bryan-Denny Stadium anytime soon.

 

READ MORE: Cleveland19.com

Article Courtesy of WAFB-TV Baton Rouge and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

Picture Courtesy of Stephen Gibson, EyeEm, and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter, WAFB-TV Baton Rouge, and WOIO Cleveland 19 News

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 5 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 5 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 7 days ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 weeks ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 3 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos