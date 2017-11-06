Diddy Has Changed His Name to “Brother Love”

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Diddy Has Changed His Name to “Brother Love”

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


The name ‘Diddy’ is dead.

Sean Combs announced that he is changing his name to Brother Love.

The music mogul gifted himself a new name for his 48th birthday which he spent on a beach in Miami.


“I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love a.k.a. Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love,” he said.

#TeamTooMuch

 

READ MORE: TheGrio.com

Article Courtesy of The Grio

Picture Courtesy of Kevin Winter and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Instagram and The Grio

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 5 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 5 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 7 days ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 weeks ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 3 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos