Diddy Has Changed His Name to “Brother Love”

The name ‘Diddy’ is dead.
Sean Combs announced that he is changing his name to Brother Love.
The music mogul gifted himself a new name for his 48th birthday which he spent on a beach in Miami.
“I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love a.k.a. Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love,” he said.
