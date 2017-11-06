Dallas Traffic Reporter Claps Back at Viewer Criticizing Her Appearance

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Dallas Traffic Reporter Claps Back at Viewer Criticizing Her Appearance

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Television Studio

Source: Andy Sotiriou / Getty


When Dallas’ Channel 8’s new traffic anchor Demetria Obilor got criticized for being a “”size 16/18 woman in a size 6 dress” people on social media were not having it.

The woman named Jan who wrote that comment along with, “She looks ridiculous. I understand that when I watch Channel 8 I’m going to get biased reporting and political correctness, but clearly they have taken complete leave of their senses,” probably didn’t expect to go viral, yet that is exactly what happened.

Twitter was all over Jan for her mean and uncalled for post, even Chance the Rapper got in on the action.

The good news is that Obilor noticed all the positive attention and support she received and tweeted, “Love y’all! Thank you.”



 

READ MORE: TheGrio.com

Article Courtesy of The Grio

First Picture Courtesy of Andy Sotiriou and Getty Images

First through Third Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and The Grio

First Video Courtesy of Instagram and The Grio

Second Video Courtesy of YouTube and WFAA-TV Dallas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 5 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 5 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 7 days ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 weeks ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 3 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos