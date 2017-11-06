Dallas Traffic Reporter Claps Back at Viewer Criticizing Her Appearance

When Dallas’ Channel 8’s new traffic anchor Demetria Obilor got criticized for being a “”size 16/18 woman in a size 6 dress” people on social media were not having it.

The woman named Jan who wrote that comment along with, “She looks ridiculous. I understand that when I watch Channel 8 I’m going to get biased reporting and political correctness, but clearly they have taken complete leave of their senses,” probably didn’t expect to go viral, yet that is exactly what happened.

Jan is big mad. Don’t be like Jan. pic.twitter.com/ytAKJHMXBy — Mother of Draggings (@fabfreshandfly) November 3, 2017

BIIIIIIG MAD https://t.co/E9yzWbU9m8 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) November 3, 2017

Demetria is bad as hell I think Jan is jealous 🤔 — Ashley (@AshuhleeEi) November 3, 2017

Twitter was all over Jan for her mean and uncalled for post, even Chance the Rapper got in on the action.

The good news is that Obilor noticed all the positive attention and support she received and tweeted, “Love y’all! Thank you.”

