Chris Rock Does a Stand-Up Routine on Sexual Harassment That Bombed

Photo by

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 19 hours ago
Chris Rock Performs in Concert in Oslo

Source: Nigel Waldron / Getty


Chris Rock took his new material about the current wave of women speaking out about sexual harassment allegations to New York’s Comedy Cellar on Thursday night.

According to Page Six, it didn’t go over well with some women in the crowd.

Rock reportedly said the current climate has him refusing to even hire a woman anymore because he would need a crew of witnesses around him at all times so he wouldn’t be accused of rape.

“They cry rape because they want money,” Rock reportedly said, adding that he wouldn’t hire a cleaning lady either, because he’s afraid she may accuse him of sexual assault.

“I’ve seen him before and he was hysterical, but this wasn’t funny at all,” a woman told Page Six. “Nobody was laughing. There were many boos and many women who were telling him he was a sexist pig. Two people got kicked out.”

Rock’s friend Jeff Ross, who was waiting to go on when Rock finished, was asked by Rock for a new topic. “Talk about growing up in Brooklyn,” Ross yelled.

But Rock kept going back to sexual harassment anyway, according to Page Six. Rock said he felt the wrath of Harvey Weinstein.

“Weinstein ­f–ked with me by trying to have me star in the worst movies of all time,” he said of roles he didn’t take.

After 20 minutes, Rock reportedly exited to crickets as Ross took the stage. “Now that we got that Chris Rock kid out of the way . . .” Ross reportedly joked.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of Nigel Waldron and Getty Images

