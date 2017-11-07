The Queen Of Shade Is Back: NeNe Leakes Rips Porsha, Kenya & Sheree In Under A Minute

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

The Queen Of Shade Is Back: NeNe Leakes Rips Porsha, Kenya & Sheree In Under A Minute

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 17 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Entertainment Weekly's 2017 Pre-Emmy Party - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

NeNe Leakes stopped by “Watch What Happens Live” where she responded to Porsha’s shade with her own shade.

 

She’s back! After giving her peach a rest for a season or two, Nene Leakes made her RHOAreturn last night followed by a shady appearance on Watch What Happens Live. The RHOAveteran held no punches when asked about her failed friendship with Porsha and then some. “I’ll respond to all of those b*tches,” NeNe said jumping at the opportunity to respond to her cast mate’s shade.

1. “I thought Kenya took a personal attack and she would not appreciate if I attacked her.”

2. “Porsha saying I look different, she does too, she’s gained a lot of weight.”

3. Sheree is saying that she would never tell me anything, I wouldn’t be the 1…2…3….4…5…100, well I would tell you right away the wig is a no.”

Watch it go down below:


RELATED STORIES:

‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Nene And Cynthia Raise Questions About Kenya’s Rental Husband

‘RHOA’ Halloween: NeNe & Gregg Leakes’ Roach/ Exterminator Costume Is Peak Petty

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

Picture Courtesy of JB Lacroix, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Video Courtesy of Instagram, Bravo, and HelloBeautiful

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 5 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 5 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 7 days ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 weeks ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 3 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos