The Most Legendary Moments That Went Down At ComplexCon 2017

In 2016, Complex announced their inaugural music, art, and fashion convention, ComplexCon. Last year, the event had some dope merchandise collaborations, great performances, and some cool content that came out of the Long Beach Event. In 2017, however, it seems like ComplexCon stepped their game all the way up and created a completely new event that made everyone forget all about last year.
With the announcement in 2016, most of the energy put into talking about the weekend had to do with the fact that the festival was announced with Kanye West as a headliner, who later pulled out after most attendees has already purchased their tickets. This year, all of the highly-anticipated performances and panels did in fact come to fruition, and pretty much every fan of streetwear, hip-hop, and art in general experienced at least a little bit of jealousy over those who were actually in attendance over the weekend.
With hyped Complex Con(versations) panels and performances lined up from the likes of N.E.R.D, Gucci Mane, and Young Thug, the music was only a portion of what attendees had to be excited about. From an already impressive lineup of guests to surprise appearances from many more, this weekend will undoubtedly be talked about for a long time to come. Take a look at some of the most talked-about happenings from ComplexCon 2017 and try to keep your jealousy at bay.
N.E.R.D. debut their new album with features from Kendrick Lamar and Andre 3000
Fans stand around and watch Andre 3000 draw in his notebook
Kendrick Lamar and Kobe Bryant get interviewed together
A Tribe Called Quest release some dope merchandise honoring Phife
Noah Callahan-Bever hosts a panel on Kanye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy