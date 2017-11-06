The Most Legendary Moments That Went Down At ComplexCon 2017

In 2016, Complex announced their inaugural music, art, and fashion convention, ComplexCon. Last year, the event had some dope merchandise collaborations, great performances, and some cool content that came out of the Long Beach Event. In 2017, however, it seems like ComplexCon stepped their game all the way up and created a completely new event that made everyone forget all about last year.

With the announcement in 2016, most of the energy put into talking about the weekend had to do with the fact that the festival was announced with Kanye West as a headliner, who later pulled out after most attendees has already purchased their tickets. This year, all of the highly-anticipated performances and panels did in fact come to fruition, and pretty much every fan of streetwear, hip-hop, and art in general experienced at least a little bit of jealousy over those who were actually in attendance over the weekend.

With hyped Complex Con(versations) panels and performances lined up from the likes of N.E.R.D, Gucci Mane, and Young Thug, the music was only a portion of what attendees had to be excited about. From an already impressive lineup of guests to surprise appearances from many more, this weekend will undoubtedly be talked about for a long time to come. Take a look at some of the most talked-about happenings from ComplexCon 2017 and try to keep your jealousy at bay.

N.E.R.D. debut their new album with features from Kendrick Lamar and Andre 3000

Pharrell n them played their entire new unreleased NERD album at #ComplexCon the other day. Album is tough. pic.twitter.com/sPlsc712N2 — walt NEWIE (@WaltNew) November 6, 2017

Fans stand around and watch Andre 3000 draw in his notebook

#Andre3000 drew a #ComplexCon fan during his live drawing instillation. He also apologized because it wasn't so great. 😂 pic.twitter.com/EYvdqTlim0 — Lupe Looove (@LupeLooove) November 5, 2017

Kendrick Lamar and Kobe Bryant get interviewed together

A Tribe Called Quest release some dope merchandise honoring Phife

@constv x @caiden817 with the Final Approvals for our Exclusive collection at this year’s @complexcon A post shared by ATCQ (@atcq) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Noah Callahan-Bever hosts a panel on Kanye’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

🗣 My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy Panel Hype Williams, Mike Dean, Consequence, Selita Ebanks, Malik Yousef 📍 Grand Ballroom | 2:00 PM — Complex (@Complex) November 5, 2017

I hosted a panel on the History of MBDTF. I️ found out that in addition to advising on Policy, Ivanka Tump also cast the Runaway film. 😳 pic.twitter.com/GYLHmcvaYY — Noah Callahan-Bever (@N_C_B) November 6, 2017

