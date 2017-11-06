News
Home > News

WATCH: Samsung Threw Hella Shade At Apple In It’s Latest Ad

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 7 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Launch Of Iphone X At Apple Store Saint Germain In Paris

Source: Chesnot / Getty


 

2017 is almost over and there’s still an age-old beef that needs to be settled: Samsung vs Apple.

Though the majority of the human population are Apple users, Samsung has managed to hold their own for years, despite the stiff competition. Plus the Korean corporation has never been shy about making fun of Apple and all the mania attached to it.

Samsung’s latest ad is nothing short of funny and shady with a dash of petty:


 

See what Twitter had to say about all the shade being thrown at Apple.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Blackish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Reveals Battles With Sex…
 4 days ago
11.02.17
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Lisa Nicole Cloud Catches…
 4 days ago
11.02.17
Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support
 6 days ago
10.31.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Tiffany Haddish and Chance The Rapper To Host…
 1 week ago
10.30.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 2 weeks ago
10.26.17
Breaking
It’s Over! Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce!
 2 weeks ago
10.25.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 2 weeks ago
10.24.17
Young and Restless Star Allegedly Threatens to Kill…
 2 weeks ago
10.23.17
Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation
 3 weeks ago
10.17.17
Drake, Bruno Mars Lead 2018 American Music Awards…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Shonda Rhimes Among Inductees For 2018 TV Hall…
 4 weeks ago
10.12.17
Photos