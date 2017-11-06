Woman Fired From Her Job After Flipping The Bird At Donald Trump

Juli Briskman, a 50-year-old marketing and social media professional, lost her job after a photo of her flipping off Donald Trump’s motorcade went viral.

The photo was taken in Virginia in October. When the image began to circulate around the web, Briskman went to her employer’s HR department to warn them. The following day, her employer, a government contractor by the name of Akima LLC, terminated her.

“They said, ‘We’re separating from you,‘” Briskman told HuffPost. “Basically, you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things on your social media. So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.’”

